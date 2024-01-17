Disappear down to the south coast in this three bedroom Devon cottage

With trails from the doorstep, and within walking distance of Salcombe and the beach, Lower Soar Cottage is a dreamy Devon getaway

Surrounded by National Trust land on all sides, there is a certain comfort in knowing that the majestic scenery of Lower Soar Cottage will likely stay that way for some time. The three-bedroom cottage, listed Grade II, is in one of the most desirable parts of Devon and sits just a few fields away from Soar Mill Cove, a tiny beach that can be approached on foot from the property — what greater want can someone have in life than to be walking distance from the beach?

Set over two floors, the property — on the market with Marchand Petit for OIEO £600,000 — is laid out for entertaining (which you surely will have to do lots of, being that close to a beach). The kitchen, dining and living room are all on the ground floor and configured to an open plan. On the first floor are the three bedrooms, all of which are a good size, and the bathroom.

The interiors are a particular highlight. They feature all the modern comforts that you could require (a recently renovated kitchen and bathroom), while also aching with period charm, through exposed beams and stone, mullioned windows and wooden floors. The overall feel is very seaside, ideal considering the property’s location.

Recommended videos for you

Outside, the home offers a sunny front-facing garden, a large garage and a courtyard — perfect for relaxing in the sun, but not so large as to be unmanageable. And besides, who needs a garden when you are surrounded by as much raw countryside as Lower Soar Cottage is.

As well as the beauty of the property itself, the location is ideal for those looking to make the most of this prized part of the south coast, with miles of coastal paths in every direction. The sought-after town of Salcombe is a few miles to the east, while a brief walk in the opposite direction will lead you to the old fishing village of Hope Cove.

Lower Soar Cottage is for sale with Marchand Petit for offers in excess of £600,000. For more information and photographs, click here