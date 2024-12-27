Country Life’s top 20 properties of 2024

We've taken a look back on 2024's most popular property articles on the Country Life website, from picture-perfect cottages to private islands.

The late entertainer’s home was our most clicked-on property of the year, which told the tale both of the house and also how O’Grady and his husband Andre Portasio spent 17 years turning the property into a wildlife haven. A wildlife haven with seven bedrooms, 20 acres and a dance studio.

This wonderful opportunity to build a new life in the country popped up just a few weeks ago, but still made it into second spot in our top 20.

The great Dirk Bogarde was British cinema’s biggest star in the post-war era, and the house he lived in was exactly the sort of country home you’d imagine him throwing parties with the likes of Alec Guinness and Noël Coward invited.

Not a house in fourth place but an entire county as we took a look at Rutland’s many wonderful qualities… and where a classic Georgian rectory is under £1 million.

As ever with these lists, the methodology can be questioned and the results might leave you scratching your chin… but it’s hard not to dive in simply to find out where your own home town ranks — and gawp in surprise at the place on top of the list.

Swapping city for country is something many of us dream of, and this wonderful old house made it look incredibly appealing.

Its own pub!

The Queen lead singer left his home to Mary Austin after his death in 1991. She spent the past 30 years looking after it, but decided to sell it earlier this year.

A Jacobean main staircase, a 13th-century Great Hall, and a giant spa-style bathtub come together under one roof.

After 120 years in the same family, this glorious place hit the market for the first time.

A castle, river and 711 acres of Cumbria. Magnificent.

The entire map of Britain is full of gloriously quirky place names (Auchtermuchty in Fife and Pratt’s Bottom in Kent are particular favourites), but for a constant stream of magnificently bananas places, it’s hard to beat the West Country.

Finally an answer to the question of what to buy For the man or woman who really has everything.

A beautiful house, a magical location, a fascinating tale to tell… and this house even had a bargain price tag.

Country estates are hard to find, but this one within 50 miles of central London was an incredible rarity.

Who said houses have to be a collection of rectangles? Penny Churchill looked at a place which subverted the usual form of country house design.

Sometimes a house comes on to the market which seems to offer so much, for so little, that it’s genuinely hard to believe.

An utterly charming home with land, a pool and an exquisite verandah.

Sweet dreams are made of houses like these.

