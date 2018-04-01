20 glorious properties at home and away, as seen in Country Life

A Cambridgeshire manor house, a Tuscan estate and a New York Penthouse feature in this week's pick of properties as seen in Country Life over the past week or so.

An impressive early Victorian country house set in beautifully maintained grounds extending to almost 7 acres with commanding countryside views, stables, paddocks and formal gardens.

Impressive & well-presented country house; framed by glorious garden and grounds; tucked away in a peaceful and accessible location. In all about seven acres.

Nestled at the end of a long track passing pretty fields, the Chateau has been tastefully and meticulously thought-through inside. The exteriors are austere, with monumental walls, beautiful proportions.

Fully magnificently restored Ferme Fortifiée (fortified farm house). 850 sq m, set in 70 hectares, and dominantly placed on a hill

surrounded by unspoiled nature.

Next to the Maidstone.

An apartment within an estate near Paris which has been restored to its former grandeur, and now a private,

multi-family residence with owners of various nationalities.

Prewar two-bedroom with dining room and den.

This elegant and refined, light-filled, full tenth-floor apartment at 800 Park Avenue offers eleven architecturally beautiful rooms. The apartment’s private landing opens to a sun-filled gallery with a wall of windows facing west over townhouses towards Central Park.

Spectacular home occupying an entire floor.

Corner penthouse plus a six-room apartment.

Immaculate Park Slope townhouse.

Corner two-bedroom home. Amazing views.

Duplex penthous atop the Baccarat.

This 25-foot-wide 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom brick townhouse is set on beautiful and landmarked Congress Street in prestigious Cobble Hill. Close to fabulous restaurants, shopping, and parks, this home is convenient to both Manhattan and other parts of Brooklyn.

Stately townhouse.

This pristine 3,006 square foot Penthouse unit, perched high on the top floor of a full-service Condominium located on one of the most desirable cobblestone streets in the heart of Tribeca, is a rare breed that offers luxury living at its best. Triple-mint with exquisite finishes. 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom with 734 square foot terrace.

Breathtaking river, city and park views from this luxurious, mint condition 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom Penthouse, located within a full service condominium, steps from Carl Schurz Park. The apartment occupies the entire 22nd floor, with a private elevator entry.

Perched atop the Gwathmey Siegel designed Soho Mews, PHA is one of the finest Penthouses in Soho. This three bedroom, 3.5 bathroom with triple exposure & double wide living room features an 853 square foot wraparound and setback terrace off a dramatic curtain wall of glass and numerous top of the line customizations.

This timeless and beautifully renovated classic residence offers magnificent space, 10’3″ ceilings, two wood burning fireplaces and striking prewar detail throughout the home. A private elevator landing opens into the gracious gallery. 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom.

Spectacular nature reserve. 57 Hectares with vineyard, olive groves and six-bedroom hunting lodge, plus woodland, lakes, wine production and farm equipment. Potential for expansion and development.

