The picturesque Cotswolds farmhouse that once belonged to Cath Kidston

Trillgate Farm is an enchanting period country house.

Unlisted Trillgate Farm at Painswick, near Stroud, sits in Gloucestershire’s beautiful Slad Valley – the famously magical setting for Laurie Lee’s Cider with Rosie.

For sale at a guide price of £2.5m with Strutt & Parker, the picturesque, 17th-century stone farmhouse was previously owned by the fashion designer and author Cath Kidston, who sold it to the present vendors.

It stands in 2.2 acres of beautiful gardens and grounds in a wonderfully private setting overlooking the valley and has 3,337sq ft of unexpectedly spacious accommodation including three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Further living space is provided in a former barn, which has been cleverly converted to a huge open-plan studio.

The surrounding countryside offers many lovely walks and rides. Gloucestershire has long been associated with equestrian sports, such as National Hunt racing at Cheltenham, polo at Beaufort and Cirencester and the Badminton and Gatcombe Horse Trials.

The Woolpack Inn in Slad is well-regarded and serves local real ales, fine wines and locally-sourced seasonal food, making it a good focal point village life.

Nearby Stroud and Painswick have a good range of everyday shops and services, and the former also has an award-winning Farmers Market.

Trillgate Farm is for sale at a guide price of £2.5m with Strutt & Parker – see more details and pictures,