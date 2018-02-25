Four lovely properties, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

An estate extending to 528 acres, Mains of Rhynie is situated due south of the market town of Huntly in the county of Aberdeenshire in the north east of Scotland.

A beautiful country home in the perfect edge of village setting. 4 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Set in over 5 acres with landscaped gardens, paddocks and tennis court.

Exquisite apartment set in a picturesque gated park of over 10 acres of grounds. Forming part of a magnificent country mansion with communal tennis court and stunning formal gardens.

A pretty Grade II Listed country house with extensive ancillary accommodation.

