Three fine properties as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up includes a grand home in Sussex and a home in the hills in Exmoor.
Dorset – £8,750,000
Magnificent waterfront ‘Super house’ in Sandbanksthat was regarded as the most technologically advanced house in England when constructed.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
East Sussex – £2,500,000
Simply stunning Victorian house in a desirable edge of village setting.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Exmoor – £850,000
Spacious period home with original features, extensive grounds and stunning views in coastal village, 5 minutes from amenities. Breakfast kitchen with Aga; 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2.25 acres.
For sale with The Cleeve. See more pictures and details about this property.
Best country houses for sale this week
Catch up on the best houses that have come up for sale via Country Life in the last few weeks.
10 absolutely beautiful character properties for sale at under £400,000
Beautiful country houses often come with price tags which put them out of reach for many – but delightful character…
Seven golden rules for selling a country house
We've spoken to Britain's top country house agents to get their advice on how to sell a country house – from…
Knock, knock: What colour front door best sells a house?
Annunciata Walton quizzes the country’s most experienced agents.