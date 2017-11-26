Three historic homes brought perfectly into the 21s century, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Take a look at three of the most extraordinary properties to grace Country Life in the past week or so.

A fully restored country house with land in a private, yet accessible location.

Delamere Lodge has been restored to an exacting standard with ancillary accommodation and land.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully presented Grade II listed Georgian property with later additions created. The highlight of the additions is the fantastic kitchen/dining room designed by the current owners.

The extension has been carefully planned to link up the original part of the property, creating another living space that is currently used as a relaxing sitting area with a wood burning stove.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculate mini-estate with outstanding views, Lower Polgrain Farm is set in the centre of 90 acres and approached via a long private drive with spectacular views over the surrounding countryside.

The principal house has been tastefully and seamlessly extended to create a grand yet comfortable family home which has been designed to be thermally efficient and economical to run.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.