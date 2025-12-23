Country Life December 24, 2025
Country Life December 24, 2025 celebrates the 200th anniversary of the railways, an invention that changed British life at the most profound level.
From gardens and choristers to spies and Brussels sprouts, here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Full steam ahead
Jonathan Self recalls the ‘railway mania’ that gripped the nation after the inaugural 26-mile run of Stephenson’s Locomotion No.1 from Shildon to Stockton
Mind the (hungry) gap!
Starched tablecloths and wood panelling have Emma Hughes dreaming of a return to the golden age of railway dining
Nature on track
The 20,000 miles of railway lines criss-crossing the country are welcome ‘green corridors’ for wildlife, finds Vicky Liddell
Small, but mighty
Octavia Pollock marvels at the magic of miniature railways tracing small-gauge tracks across the British countryside
Rhythm of the night
There is a wonderful sense of romance and adventure in over-night rail travel. Mary Miers revels in the sleeper-train experience
All signals green
From Suffolk to Scotland, via the Settle-Carlisle line, blooming station gardens are a sight to behold for Andrew Martin
Picking up steam
All aboard! Octavia Pollock hails the heroes of heritage railways who ensure our fascination with the age of steam rolls on and on
Drawing tracks
Carla Passino explores art’s love affair with the railway, seen in the bustle of Earl’s platforms and the serenity of a Ravilious carriage
Why don’t we ask the next train to take our love to Daddy?
The much-loved locomotives of literature reveal the softening of our attitudes to steam travel, suggests Deborah Nicholls-Lee
Rail travel
Emma Love lets the train take the strain as she rounds up the latest in luxury journeys, calling at stations from Rome to Rajasthan
The missing lynx in the food chain?
Roger Morgan-Grenville weighs up the pros and cons of calls to reintroduce an apex predator — the lynx — to the British Isles
Properties of the week
Julie Harding gets the party started with a quintet of homes boasting entertaining spaces
Sacred grounds
Tim Richardson applauds Paulo Pejrone’s revival of the 16th-century monastic gardens of Il Redentore in Venice, Italy
