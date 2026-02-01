The dog that saved Disney and once ran with horses: A spotted history of the Dalmatian

Do you remember the first time you saw a Dalmatian? Chances are it was on screen — and even more likely in animated form. Last week marked the anniversary of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, first released in 1961, and for many of us it remains the gateway Dalmatian: elegant, intelligent and devoted.

Adapted from Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, the film follows Pongo and Perdita, two London-based dogs whose domestic bliss is interrupted by the arrival of a litter — and one of the greatest villains of all time: Cruella de Vil. Smith based the story closely on her own life. She lived in a London flat and owned a Dalmatian called Pongo, and one of her real-life puppies was born apparently lifeless, only to be revived by her husband — real life hero behaviour.

Dodie Smith with her Dalmatian Pongo. (Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The film was a turning point for Disney. It became the studio’s first animated feature to earn more than $10 million on its initial release and, thanks to the introduction of Xerox technology — which allowed animators to reproduce drawings directly onto cels — it quite literally saved the animation department after the costly production of Sleeping Beauty (1959). The spots, it turns out, were revolutionary.

Image 1 of 1 Best parents int he world — Perdita and Pongo with their improbable number of Dalmatian puppies. (Image credit: Alamy)

What followed was a franchise that sprawled in all directions: a live-action remake in 1996, starring Glenn Close as a magnificently unhinged Cruella — whose laugh I’m sure many of us remember to this day — a sequel in 2000, an animated follow-up (101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure) in 2003, two television series and, in 2021, the punkish reboot Cruella, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Clear your calendars and get watching.

The 1996 live-action film used real dogs — more than 230 puppies and around 20 adult dalmatians — all sourced from reputable breeders and returned to their homes after filming. Some puppies had their spots enhanced using safe, water-based dye to maintain continuity, and many were trained in home environments before arriving on set. Jeff Daniels reportedly had raw hot dogs rubbed on his face to encourage canine enthusiasm — very 1990s and very unfair.

Image 1 of 4 Love at first spot... (Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Alamy) Glenn Close as the evil and iconic Cruella de Vil. (Image credit: Alamy) Emma Thompson as the Baroness in Cruella (2021), with her three dalmatians. (Image credit: Alamy)

The breed has had a long working life long before Hollywood. Often referred to as carriage dogs, coach dogs and — less flatteringly, though quite endearing — ‘plum-pudding dogs’, Dalmatians were bred to run alongside horse-drawn vehicles, guarding both carriage and occupants. Their affinity with horses — and extraordinary stamina — made them ideally suited to the role. George Washington owned a Dalmatian, Madame Moose (immediately adds to the dog name list) who served as a coach dog at Mount Vernon.

However, their origins are disputed. Despite the name, there is no definitive evidence that the breed originated in Dalmatia (modern-day Croatia). Spotted dogs appear in Egyptian bas-reliefs and Greek friezes, and a similar animal — sometimes referred to as the Bengal pointer — was recorded in England in the 18th century. As with many old breeds, the Dalmatian's past is a little smudged.

Image 1 of 3 What they were bred for: keeping up with carriages. (Image credit: Country Life ) (Image credit: Country Life ) Dalmatian dog or coach dog (Canis lupus familiaris), hand-coloured steel engraving by William Lizars after James Stewart, from Sir William Jardine’s Naturalist’s Library, 1840. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dalmatian puppies are born pure white, developing their spots several weeks later. While spots most commonly appear in black or liver (brown), they can also form in lemon, orange or blue. These are rare, however, and only black and liver are recognised under breed standards for showing. Tricolour patterns do exist, but are not officially accepted.

Image 1 of 3 Models present Jacques Estérel’s ‘dalmatian’ fashions — plastic coats, dresses and underwear — in Paris, 1967. (Image credit: Getty Images) Leslie Caron pictured with a dalmatian in the 1950s. (Image credit: Getty Images) The ‘102 Dalmatians’ show at New York Fashion Week, 2000 — featuring designs inspired by Disney’s 102 Dalmatians. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They have always been one of the most distinguished-looking breeds. Last year, when we matched dog breeds to fashion houses — illustrated by Tug Rice — the Dalmatian was paired with Dior, sharing the finish of a tailored suit: perfectly presented, with sharp silhouettes and an air of elegance. An elegance evident in the pair photographed modelling statement Barrow sets, looking entirely at home aboard a Venetian water taxi.

As well as George Washington, other notable admirers include Paul and Linda McCartney, whose Dalmatian Lucky was frequently photographed in the 1970s. Pablo Picasso’s dalmatian, Perro — literally ‘dog’ in Spanish (not making the name list) — was a constant presence at Villa La Californie in Cannes. Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands has also owned several Dalmatians over the years, with photographs documenting them from her youth through her reign.

Image 1 of 5 Pablo Picasso with his dog photographed in 1961. (Image credit: Alamy) Paul McCartney with his dalmatian, puppu Lucky, photographed in the early 1970s. (Image credit: Getty Images) Marc Jacobs photographed at home with his dalmatian, Tiger, in matching spots. (Image credit: Getty Images) Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus photographed in a car with their Dalmatian in 1966. (Image credit: Shutterstock) Paul McCartney with his family and dogs at home in London in 1976. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glamour aside, this is not an easy breed — and it’s important to say so plainly. ‘A lot of children who persuade their parents to get them a dalmatian soon discover that they’re lovely as pups, but hard work at six months,’ says Anne Gurnsey of British Dalmatian Welfare . The charity rehomes between 100 and 120 dogs each year and saw a noticeable rise in numbers after the 1996 101 Dalmatians remake.

Dalmatians are intelligent, energetic and highly responsive — but they are also wilful. ‘Some dogs love to perform the same task repeatedly,’ Anne adds. ‘A dalmatian is more likely to say: ‘I know this trick — and I’m not doing it again.’’ They need a lot of exercise and mental stimulation to stay content.

David Robson of the Kennel Club agrees. ‘They’re such energetic dogs and require so much exercise that they’re more suited to a rural lifestyle,’ he says. Anne Dickens, founder of the British Carriage Dog Society, points to their working heritage. ‘They’ve always had a strong affinity with horses and have amazing endurance capabilities.’ She is quick to dismiss the idea that dalmatians are unpredictable. ‘Like most breeds, they only become neurotic if they’re bored and underoccupied.’

This feels entirely fair. Dalmatians are not decorative dogs — even if they look like they might be. They are clever, athletic and strong-willed. Commit to the training and the exercise, and you’ll be rewarded with a companion — and a dog — who will never, ever be mistaken for anything else.