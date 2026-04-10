The sound of centuries: Britain's last bellfounders

'Oranges and lemons,/Say the bells of St Clement’s.’ Those of St Giles speak of brickbat and tiles, those at Whitechapel of two sticks and an apple — and all this ‘ding dong’ talk isn’t in London alone. Ever since they arrived in the UK with early Christianity, bells have hailed celebrations and commemorations, raised alarm or simply marked the passage of time.

In a world that has changed massively even in the past two decades, they do exactly the same thing as the day they were first cast, often hundreds of years ago. ‘People have heard the same sound for generations, uniting them in their local soundscape,’ says Jonathan Humbert, who is steeple keeper at St Albans Cathedral, Hertfordshire, as well as principal auctioneer at Humbert & Ellis. The sale of 25 antique bells, running online until Wednesday, April 15, is, therefore, likely to pique plenty of interest —not least because it is a bit of a rarity.

‘In my 35 years as an auctioneer,’ says Jonathan, who is managing the sale, ‘I have been privileged to offer such diverse items as Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS2000 and Churchill’s reading glasses; however, I’ve never been invited to sell a collection of historic bells before.’

The story behind this unusual sale has its roots in a Leicestershire market town and a bellfounder named John Taylor, who, in the mid 19th century, declared: ‘I flatter myself that I am at length come to the full knowledge of bell-casting. Master I may say of my Art. I fancy I can execute them in a manner to be excelled by none.’ The claim was bold, but deserved and Taylor’s name still graces the foundry he established in Loughborough in the late 1830s.

The casing for Great Paul, the largest bell ever cast in the UK. (Image credit: Alamy)

Bells are objects of heft and longevity: moulded from molten metal with the aim of resonating — literally — for generations, they require patience and unstinting labour. In Taylor, they found a devoted craftsman. He made his base in the Midlands by fate. As the son of a bellfounder, he had learned his trade early and worked in both Devon and Oxford before receiving a commission in 1838 to recast the bells of Loughborough’s ancient All Saints Church. There was, however, one stipulation: for reasons of tradition, the work needed to be carried out within the parish — so Taylor relocated to the town.

At first, he leased some vacant buildings to serve as his new premises, but, as the years passed by and his reputation continued to grow, he bought land on the outskirts of Loughborough and set up a larger, permanent bellfoundry. He didn’t live long enough to see it open, but the business passed down to his son, John William, and retained the same commitment to craft and quality — so much so that, some 165 years later, it’s still casting bells.

From the very place Taylor conceived, which is now home both to the UK’s last major working bellfoundry and the Bellfoundry Museum, have since come forth more than 25,000 bells, which hang not only along the length of Britain, but in more than 100 countries worldwide. The 16.75-ton Great Paul, the largest church bell ever made in the UK, was cast by John Taylor & Co in 1881 and still lives in the south-west tower of St Paul’s Cathedral. Another mammoth is Great Peter of York, made in 1927 for York Minster, which, although not the heaviest at 11 tons, is the record holder for Britain’s deepest clock chime.