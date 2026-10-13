Our favourite new-season paints and wallpapers to refresh any room

Terracotta tones

(Image credit: Fiona Howard)

Inspired by hand-carved lino patterns, this design by Fiona Howard celebrates the quiet joy of a day by the river. Gone Fishing Wallpaper in Ruddy Duck costs £144 per 10 metre roll.

Elegant mix

(Image credit: Barneby Gates)

Teaming block-printed blooms with a hand-drawn pattern, Floral Block wallpaper in Chocolate and Red on a textured ground is by UK-based fabric and wallpaper studio Barneby Gates. It costs £141 per 10 metre roll.

Bringing the outdoors in

(Image credit: Boz Gagovski)

Inspired by the colours of an English garden, interior designer Octavia Dickinson has created three shades for Edward Bulmer Natural Paint, including Hedge Mustard, shown here. ‘Octavia’s palette feels natural, even in deep saturated colours,’ says Edward Bulmer. ‘Our pigments have proved to be a good friend, bringing that softly tonal depth, which she handles so well.’ From £66 for 2.5-litre emulsion.

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Earthy warmth

(Image credit: Neptune)

Designed to bring depth and comfort to any room, Burnt Sienna paint costs £59 for 2.5-litre matt emulsion, from Neptune.

Hot news

(Image credit: Mylands)

Paint manufacturer Mylands and cast-iron radiator specialist Castrads have joined forces in a move that sees all Castrads designs available in any Mylands colour, making it possible to blend or contrast a radiator in any room setting. Radiator prices from £800.

Character colour

(Image credit: Sibyl Colefax John Fowler)

Made by Fenwick & Tilbrook for interior-design firm Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler, Pimlico Green brings depth and joy to this inviting entrance hall, prices from £68 for 2.5-litre pure matt emulsion.

Soft hues

(Image credit: Susie Watson)

Known for the gentle warmth of her collections, Susie Watson offers an ever-evolving range of paint colours designed to create a harmonious finish. The paint colour fan deck costs £3.50, paint prices from £58 for 2.5-litre emulsion.

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Green and pleasant

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Fresh Olive brings energy to this kitchen cabinetry, its rich tones paired with softly neutral walls in Lambskin, from £21.50 for 0.94-litre matt emulsion, from Benjamin Moore.

Striking simplicity

(Image credit: Fermoie)

Flag wallpaper features graphic shapes in a quilt-like design that has a nostalgic charm. It costs £195 per 10 metre roll from Fermoie.

New take

(Image credit: Morris & Co.)

The Voysey House wallpaper collection reimagines original designs by influential architect and designer C. F. A. Voysey. ‘We’ve taken the essence of his work — his stylised nature, narrative charm and strong graphic structure —and refined it through contemporary scale, colour and materials,’ says Rebecca Craig, head of design at Morris & Co. Papyrus River is a mural wallpaper inspired by The River Rug, dating from 1903, and costs £439 for three panels printed as one continuous roll of 9 metres.

Blossoming beauty

(Image credit: CommonRoom)

CommonRoom’s collection of Japanese-inspired wallpapers is taken from Shin-Bijutsukai (New Oceans of Art), a Japanese magazine published between 1901 and 1906. Originally a woodblock print on paper, Sakura by Furuya Kōrin transforms cherry blossoms into a tapestry of form and colour. It costs £185 per 10 metre roll.

This feature originally appeared in the October 7, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.