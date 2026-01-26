A study in sculpture: 10 of the finest pieces from the Royal Collection

In a letter dated January 17, 1816, the celebrated sculptor Antonio Canova revealed that he had agreed to make the Prince Regent, the future George IV, ‘an ideal group of Venus and Mars, symbolic of Peace and War’. It was a resonant subject in the aftermath of the defeat of Napoleon and was intended to take pride of place in Carlton House, London.

Carved life-size from a single block of marble, the narrow gap between the two bodies — a technical tour de force —charges the composition with energy. As one contemporary critic, Quatremère de Quincy, observed, Mars struggles ‘between love and pride’, as Venus, ‘eloquent with amorous supplication, has implanted in her companion the visible stirrings of irresolution, presaging his imminent disarmament’