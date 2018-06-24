45 truly delightful properties, as seen in Country Life

This week's pick of the best homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so includes a lakeside retreat in Gloucestershire, a wonderful Hampshire farmhouse and an immaculate and historic sporting estate in Herefordshire.

Charming 6 bedroom farmhouse hosting a wealth of period features, set in attractive private and secluded gardens overlooking farmland, together with swimming pool and tennis court. In all about 3.84 acres.

Grade II listed 18th century five bedroom extended double-fronted farmhouse set in approx. 0.4 acres, with a south facing garden.

Five/six bed Victorian farmhouse, 5/6 receptions, 1 acre grounds surrounded by millpond/moat. Views. 35-45 mins to Euston via Tring.

A wonderful family home with light and spacious accommodation laid out over two main floors and approached over a long private driveway guarded by an entrance lodge. The property enjoys wonderful views over open countryside and is superbly located for schools and access into London.

A recently refurbished farmhouse sitting in 2.3 acres of gardens and paddocks, located at the end of a long and private drive

Bradford Lane Farm is a truly unique 5 bedroom home beautifully presented with separate barn/annex, tennis court, garaging and stables set within about 13.5 acres close to Alderley Edge.

Greenfield House is a four/five bed spacious family home on a 2.3 acre plot, with idyllic gardens and Pennine Fell views.

A contemporary lakeside retreat within the Lakes by Yoo

Immaculate and beautifully interior designed Grade II listed property on the edge of the Test Valley village of Broughton, close to Stockbridge, with landscaped gardens.

A stunning Grade II listed farmhouse with easy access to the centre of Winchester. The property contains many period features, has a spacious garden and there are glorious views over the surrounding countryside.

Attractive Georgian style house located in a picturesque, rural setting in the small hamlet of Pitt, on the edge of Winchester. The house has 6 bedrooms, a triple garage, garden and paddock. In all about 2.77 acres.

Grade II listed Queen Anne house offering light and well-appointed accommodation with numerous original features, including panelled walls, doors, window shutters and timber framing of the Elizabethan period.

An immaculate and historic sporting estate located in one of England’s most rural and unspoilt counties.

A rare chance to acquire a landmark period home with 2 cottages and a separate building plot with planning permission for two new houses, in the heart of Much Hadham

A unique and spacious prime Chelsea house presented in excellent condition

An exquisitely designed period house which is located at the Eastern end of Carlton Hill offers spacious and stylish living space, whilst retaining many period features.

A well-proportioned and charming house set discreetly in one of Knightsbridge’s most desirable mews with 2 private parking spaces

Beautifully located, secluded period farmhouse; complemented by a range of traditional barns with planning and 11.27 acres.

A remarkably impressive property built of attractive stone with parapet gables and ball finials. Standing prominently on a hilltop, over 500 feet above sea level, the property has stunning views over its own land, the Bristol Channel and the countryside beyond.

An impressive and recently restored Grade II listed manor house dating from the 17th century.

Fulmodeston Hall is a fine Georgian country house with gardens and outbuildings set in 4.6 acres. It sits in a commanding rural position with exceptional views of the Norfolk countryside.

Fully refurbished three bed farmhouse with stunning views. Outbuildings and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Superb modern family house with outbuildings and 42 acres, situated in a private parkland setting with York a short drive away.

Spacious three bed barn conversion, idyllic location with grazing (total site circa 1.5 acres) and workshop/garaging/stabling.

Substantial five bedroom period property occupying a generous plot within walking distance of the village centre.

An extraordinary house hidden within the heart of Charlbury, one of the most sought after market towns in Oxfordshire. Within 13 miles of Oxford and a short drive to Soho Farmhouse, Daylesford, Burford and Witney

Offered in the open market for the first time in 50 years. The property sits down a long gravelled drive, within its own extensive formal gardens and grounds. River Thame frontage, fishing rights, paddock and arable land. Well positioned between Oxford and Henley-on-Thames.

A delightful lifestyle change property on the coast; three bed character farmhouse and two self-contained cottages. Approx. 1 acre.

Extensive Upland Farm Offering Exciting Sport

Currently run as a boutique guest house Maplehurst is surrounded by a beautiful garden and consists of eight ensuite bedrooms, a drawing room, a dining room, a stunning Siematic bespoke kitchen, a reception hall, a morning room and a downstairs cloakroom with wc

An immaculately presented detached family home in a highly desirable rural location.

This stunning Suffolk farm house has been renovated and enhanced by modern attributes and boasts a wealth of period features.

A diverse estate in a dramatic coastal landscape

An unlisted impressive and beautifully presented Edwardian country house set in lovely grounds of approximately 14 acres including paddocks and stabling, in idyllic rural surroundings.

Broome Hall House is set high on the southern slopes of Leith Hill and occupies a desirable situation. Located within The Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this stunning home benefits from outstanding distant views over the Surrey and Sussex weald to the South Downs on the horizon.

Historic ‘Hop House’ in immaculate condition, the ideal combination of a contemporary family house full of period charm

Located in South Gower, this fairy tale home is nestled at the foot of Cefn Bryn and has the most spectacular gardens.

A wonderful newly renovated 4 bedroom barn conversion by renowned local developers Johnson & Johnson. Completed to an exceptional standard providing light and modern living spaces which take advantage of the superb countryside views.

A detached four/five bedroom converted farm building, in a semi-rural location with views over surrounding farmland.

Coming Soon – Set in the picturesque Sussex countryside, Wavensmere Homes presents six bespoke 4 bedroom detached oak framed homes each with double garage, substantial garden and spectacular panoramic views.

Superb Queen Anne Manor is in a rural hamlet in c. 5 acres including barn with consent, gardens, paddocks and outbuildings.

A beautifully converted barn in the most picturesque setting with views over open countryside.

A stylishly presented period converted barn with a fabulous rural outlook. Attractive garden, pasture and woodland. In all about 10 acres.

Sheriffs Lench Manor is a fine Grade II listed country house with origins believed to date back to around 1750 and far reaching countryside views. There are two attached holiday cottages and a field which extends to approximately 4.7 hectares.

A beautifully positioned and immaculately presented 13th century manor sitting in stunning gardens and grounds with a gate lodge, 2 further cottages, extensive outbuildings and garaging at the head of a long drive.

