Five stunning properties cottages which celebrate the very best of village life

Holly Kirkwood gets to the heart of the matter as she takes a look at five beautiful properties, all at the hub of their respective villages.

Donhead St Mary is a sought-after village and Castle House Farm sits on its pretty western edge, close to the Dorset border. Restored and extended, this substantial property now offers light and airy accommodation, yet retains good period features.

It has comfortable reception rooms and six bedrooms; outside, a charming English country garden leads on to 11 acres of pasture.

Dating back to the 17th century, Stapleys Farm is a charming four-bedroom property, sympathetically updated. Reception rooms include a handsome sitting room, a conservatory and a fitted kitchen; the gardens feature lawns, a wildlife pond and fruit trees.

Arlington is a historic village at the foot of the South Downs with a village hall, pub and well-attended church.

In the heart of the vibrant Cotswold village of Blockley, Birch Cottage offers versatile accommodation spread over three levels, including a double-aspect sitting room and a fantastic mezzanine breakfast/kitchen.

Upstairs are the master suite and two further bedrooms, plus a family bathroom. Blockley itself has a shop and a café, two pubs, an excellent primary school, a church and even a popular gym.

A wonderful thatched property in the hamlet of Newnham – close to Ashwell, named one of Country Life’s top commuter villages.

Pilgrims Cottage has oodles of character; its triple-aspect sitting room retains its original inglenook and the large kitchen has terrific views. It has a separate one-bedroom annexe.

A substantial B-listed former farmhouse dating from 1690, Staneford House is located in Athelstaneford, a much-loved conservation village in East Lothian.

Reception rooms include a double-aspect sitting room, a cheerful kitchen/breakfast room and a handsome dining room, which overlooks the extensive gardens. Upstairs, four bedrooms include an impressive triple-aspect master suite.

