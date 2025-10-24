Country houses for sale

In the footsteps of the Beckhams: Five beautiful homes in Manchester, Miami, Madrid, London and the Cotswolds

In honour of this week's guest editor of Country Life, we take a look at some of the finest homes for sale in places that Sir David Beckham and his family have called home in the last 25 years.

House for sale in Great Tew, Oxfordshire.
This house is for sale in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, close to where the Beckhams have their Cotswolds base.
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
David Beckham guest-edited the October 22, 2025 magazine — you can see what's inside here — in which he talks about his life, the countryside and his family. It's in shops now, or you can buy a copy online for delivery anywhere in the world.

Miami — £4.5 million

Property for sale

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

On a glorious stretch of sand near North Miami Beach, this three-bedroom apartment has views that speak for themselves. It's 20 minutes to the airport, and about 35 to the football stadium where David Beckham's Inter Miami side play their MLS matches.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

For sale via Fortune Christie's International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.

Manchester — £2.75 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Stuart Rushton)

Away from the city itself, this mansion in Cheshire is gorgeous. Both the main house and the converted barn are beautifully done, with eight bedrooms and 2.5 acres of land. Old Trafford is just over half an hour in the car.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Stuart Rushton)

For sale via Stuart Rushton — see more details and pictures.

Madrid — £7.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

A stunning four-bedroom apartment in a wonderful 1900 building, in one of the most prestigious spots in Madrid. The Retiro Park and Prado museum are walking distance to the south; and Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium is walking distance to the north.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.

The Cotswolds — £3 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

In Great Tew — the village close to the Beckhams' country house — this wonderful rural home is immaculate inside, unlisted, and comes with 12 acres of the Cotswolds to call your own.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Holland Park — £16 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Detached houses in the exalted postcode that is the Beckham's London address aren't easy to find — and this one needs some work. It'll be worth doing, because it could be incredible: a 12-bedroom home on one of the most prestigious roads in west London, with easy access to Holland Park itself.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

