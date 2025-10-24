In the footsteps of the Beckhams: Five beautiful homes in Manchester, Miami, Madrid, London and the Cotswolds

David Beckham guest-edited the October 22, 2025 magazine — you can see what's inside here — in which he talks about his life, the countryside and his family. It's in shops now, or you can buy a copy online for delivery anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

On a glorious stretch of sand near North Miami Beach, this three-bedroom apartment has views that speak for themselves. It's 20 minutes to the airport, and about 35 to the football stadium where David Beckham's Inter Miami side play their MLS matches.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

For sale via Fortune Christie's International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Stuart Rushton)

Away from the city itself, this mansion in Cheshire is gorgeous. Both the main house and the converted barn are beautifully done, with eight bedrooms and 2.5 acres of land. Old Trafford is just over half an hour in the car.

(Image credit: Stuart Rushton)

For sale via Stuart Rushton — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

A stunning four-bedroom apartment in a wonderful 1900 building, in one of the most prestigious spots in Madrid. The Retiro Park and Prado museum are walking distance to the south; and Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium is walking distance to the north.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

In Great Tew — the village close to the Beckhams' country house — this wonderful rural home is immaculate inside, unlisted, and comes with 12 acres of the Cotswolds to call your own.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Detached houses in the exalted postcode that is the Beckham's London address aren't easy to find — and this one needs some work. It'll be worth doing, because it could be incredible: a 12-bedroom home on one of the most prestigious roads in west London, with easy access to Holland Park itself.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.