Seven magnificent homes from Cumbria to Devon, as seen in Country Life

A six-bedroom home right on the banks of the Thames at Marlow, with tennis court, gym and pavilion.

There's 150ft of river frontage, wiith a beautiful stone-built mooring to make it simple to get out onto the water.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 1920s house created to look like a 17th century farmhouse, created using salvaged materials from older dwellings on the site, set in a village near the F1 circuit at Silverstone.

It's been updated in recent years too, becoming a fine mix of old and new: leaded windows and beamed ceilings meet a cinema room, games room, gym and a glorious outdoor pool.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

An 18th-century farmhouse near Henley-on-Thames, with 6,000sq ft of space and five bedrooms.

The place is as immaculate at is beautiful, having been completely refurbished, rewired, re-plumbed and fitted with underfloor heating and ground source heat pumps.

For sale with Pereds. See more pictures and details for this property.

201 acres of East Sussex, with a superb eight-bedroom house at the heart, located within easy reach of the main A21 between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.

The views are magnificent, and modern additions to this early 20th century house — including the swish kitchen-diner — have only enhanced the appeal.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

The views of the Fusedale Valley and Ullswater are simply incredible at this five-bedroom house not far from Penrith.

The house itself might be secondary to the location, but it's a fine, five-bedroom home with plenty of character — and there's even high-speed broadband here to make it an ideal Working From Lake District home.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the curiously-named village of Thorpe Arnold, this five-bedroom detached country house is charming.

Recently refurbished, it's a home that mixes clean, modern look with period architecture and plenty of space — not least in the form of the music room, which houses a grand piano.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A picture-perfect thatched cottage in a wonderfully secluded rural spot, at the price of a flat in south-west London. This could very well be the one you've been waiting for.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property