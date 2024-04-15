Six breathtaking houses for sale, from a converted mill to a 1,000-acre estate, as seen in Country Life

Buckle up for our latest round up — and bring the trousers with the deep pockets.

A 19th century mill converted into a wonderful seven-bedroom house.

There is garaging, stables and a paddock in this home surrounded by countryside.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Jacobean-style, Grade II-listed house with painted ceilings, secret passageways and murals.

The mix of styles inside is something to behold, but it’s a seven-bedroom house with staff quarters and a great location.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A thousand acres of Hampshire to the east of Salisbury, this is a vast estate on the market.

As you’d expect, it includes a huge main house, cottages, further properties and a nine-bedroom shooting lodge.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 95-acre farm once part of the Bowood Estate, with 15 stables and extensive paddocks.

There are also lawns, a swimming pool and an equestrian arena.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cornish architect Alfred Cornelius designed this house above the waves in Portloe, near Truro.

It’s a five bedroom home with a self-contained annexe and just under three acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Right in the heart of the village of Kingham, just moments down the road from Daylesford, this is the sort of Cotwolds house that you dream of.

Beautiful inside and out, it’s a six-bedroom home with a gues barn, a cottae and a pool.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.