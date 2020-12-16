Country Life 16 December 2020

At 268 pages, there’s never been an issue of Country Life as big as this one — the team has been working overtime to get it finished, and we’re hope you’re as delighted by the result as we are.

Here’s a small selection of some of the features you’ll find inside.

If you’re having trouble finding the Country Life Christmas double issue, or are having trouble getting to the shops, you can order the issue online at this link.

COUNTRY LIFE’S CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: The Reverend Richard Coles writes Country Life’s Christmas leader message this year, rejoicing in how people have found ways to connect despite the ups and downs of 2020: ‘Wherever we are, whoever we are, we are together again, for we are never really apart’.

THE EDITOR’S CHRISTMAS QUIZ: A true Country Life institution, with bragging rights up for grabs.

LET IT SNOW: Jonathan Self writes about how adults and children alike are always entranced and delighted by snow.

CHRISTMAS TREES: How choosing the tree became a great ritual.

HEREFORD CATHEDRAL: John Goodall tells the tale of the bishop who shaped this remarkable church — and ended up becoming a saint.

THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE: Charles Mackesey, author and illustrator of one of the books of the century so far, on kindness, understanding and asking for help.

LITTLE ROBIN REDBREAST: Ian Morton on the feisty little bird that will forever be associated with Christmas.

THE GREATEST CHRISTMAS STORIES EVER TOLD: 12 great reads for Yuletide.

THE 10 PEOPLE YOU’LL MEET AT CHRISTMAS: Kate Green takes a playful look at how Christmas plays out across the country.

CHRISTMAS MEMORIES: Some of Country Life’s regular writers share their favourite moments.

DRUMMOND CASTLE GARDEN: A space made famous by Outlander, as splendid in winter as at the height of spring.

ALAN TITCHMARSH: A gardener’s Christmas alphabet.

FILM HEROES AND HEROINES: Katie Birchall picks out her favourite 50 of all time to help you figure out what to highlight in the Radio Times (which you’ll obviously buy along with Country Life).

MICHAEL BILLINGTON’S THEATRE QUIZ: With no awards to give out this year, our critic instead sets a fiendish quiz.

PROPERTY, INTERIORS, LUXURY AND MORE: Cosy cottages, Kit Kemp’s living room and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s favourite things are among the many regular features in the magazine.