16 stunning properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Our regular selection of some of the properties launched via Country Life include some absolutely gorgeous properties in bonnie Scotland.

Award-winning stone cottage with contemporary rear extension and spectacular views towards Lochnagar.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

An imposing castle standing high above the River Doon steeped in history and restored for 21st century living.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

A most handsome and historic Listed Grade II former rectory within easy striking distance of the county town. Dorset home of William Barnes, Thomas Hardy’s mentor.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.

An elegant Category A Listed mansion set within 25 acres.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Stunning apartments in a prestigious waterfront development by award winning Eastacre.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Private country house with the highest quality of contemporary interiors.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

A country estate with Victorian mansion, stabling and gatehouse in about 340 acres.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

The all-round sporting dream, offering wild sport for nearly 10 months of the year.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

A fine country house in a private yet very accessible location.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Fantastic Edwardian country house with far-reaching views.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Impressive country house with four cottages, extensive garaging and wonderful gardens.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Secluded Edwardian country house in pretty Borders countryside.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Beautiful Georgian house with views over the Tweed valley.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Immaculately presented and stylish family home.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Spectacular estate on the River Tweed. The favourite Borders home of Sir Walter Scott.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Fully modernised farmhouse with cottage and extensive outbuildings set in about 70 acres.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.