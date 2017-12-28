Pride & Prejudice, a party barn and a 22-bedroom country mansion: The 10 best properties for sale in 2017

Between Christmas and New Year, we're taking a look back at some of our most popular stories of the year – today, we look at the stunning properties for sale we wish we owned in 2017.

Luckington Court’s claim to fame was once its starring role in the 1995 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. The rumour mill now suggests that it might soon have a very different claim to fame.

Bosmere Farm is a wonderful family house in a stunning rural setting.

A genuinely magnificent country house, Castletown Cox in County Kilkenny is as grand a residence as anyone could ever wish for.

In the countryside between York and Harrogate you’ll find a curious and extraordinary property.

In the Scottish Borders a few miles away from Kelso lies the beautiful estate at The Roxburghe, which is on the market at the price of a west London four-bedroom semi.

This grand country house with more than a touch of castle in its DNA is on the market at an astonishing price – but you’ll need to act quickly.

Mawley Hall is nothing less than one of Britain’s finest privately-owned stately homes – a truly unique opportunity for whoever takes on this wonderful place.

This eye-catching home just outside the pretty Devon town of Sidmouth is a genuine one-off.

Idyllic Standen House at Chute Standen on the Hampshire-Wiltshire border has been cleverly redesigned for family life.

This house for sale on the Isle of Mull is a vision of Georgian cosiness in an idyllic natural setting.