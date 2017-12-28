Pride & Prejudice, a party barn and a 22-bedroom country mansion: The 10 best properties for sale in 2017

Between Christmas and New Year, we're taking a look back at some of our most popular stories of the year – today, we look at the stunning properties for sale we wish we owned in 2017.
The Cotswolds manor house rumoured to be Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home
Luckington Court’s claim to fame was once its starring role in the 1995 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. The rumour mill now suggests that it might soon have a very different claim to fame.
A dreamy Cotswold farmhouse complete with excellent equestrian facilities and a party barn
Bosmere Farm is a wonderful family house in a stunning rural setting.
‘The most beautiful house in Ireland’
A genuinely magnificent country house, Castletown Cox in County Kilkenny is as grand a residence as anyone could ever wish for.
A complete one-off for horse lovers: House with stables, manège… and a racetrack
In the countryside between York and Harrogate you’ll find a curious and extraordinary property.
A 22-bedroom country mansion complete with a golf course, at the price of a Chiswick semi-detached
In the Scottish Borders a few miles away from Kelso lies the beautiful estate at The Roxburghe, which is on the market at the price of a west London four-bedroom semi.
A grand little castle for sale near the golf mecca of St Andrews
This grand country house with more than a touch of castle in its DNA is on the market at an astonishing price – but you’ll need to act quickly.
Shropshire’s Baroque masterpiece, with ‘one of the finest interiors in England’, for sale for the first time in half a century
Mawley Hall is nothing less than one of Britain’s finest privately-owned stately homes – a truly unique opportunity for whoever takes on this wonderful place.
An amazing home carved out of a former reservoir
This eye-catching home just outside the pretty Devon town of Sidmouth is a genuine one-off.
An immaculate country house with equestrian facilities that are second to none
Idyllic Standen House at Chute Standen on the Hampshire-Wiltshire border has been cleverly redesigned for family life.
A magnificent Georgian house on the Isle of Mull
This house for sale on the Isle of Mull is a vision of Georgian cosiness in an idyllic natural setting.