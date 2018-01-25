The stunning converted barn with its own timber cabin

The Barn at Watton, near Bridport has been extensively refurbished and extended to create the ideal family home.

Less than a mile from the bustling Georgian town of Bridport is The Barn at Watton, a former stone barn under a thatched roof which, under the current owners, has been extensively enlarged and refurbished to create a beautiful three bedroom family home retaining many character features.

The carefully considered character features include exposed beams, bespoke oak windows, elm and sweet chestnut joinery, solid oak doors, hamstone flagstone flooring, a bespoke elm staircase and hamstone fireplaces throughout.

The bespoke kitchen is particularly beautiful with maple worktops, an oil-fired Aga, flagstone flooring and a walk-in pantry.

On the first floor is a landing area and stunning minstrels gallery with study area boasting vaulted and beamed ceiling and views to the sea at West Bay.

The Barn at Watton is set in land about of about half an acre. The front gardens comprise a courtyard area with raised bed and at the rear is a paved courtyard with lean-to log store. To the side is a large elevated timber decking area with stone barbecue and a beyond a large paddock with a detached timber cabin enjoying far reaching views over Bridport and down to West Bay to the sea.

The Barn also boasts a large, oak-framed double garage with attic/play room.

The Barn at Watton is on the market with Humberts at a guide price of £850,000 – see more details and pictures.