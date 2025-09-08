A Pink Panther actor, a little ditty and some very long fingernails appear in this Country Life Quiz of the Day
Peter Sellers, a Cuckoo and a Guinness World Record holder walk into a bar... It's quiz night in the bar.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
One of Yorkshire's great houses, burnt to the ground three generations ago, is back on its feet and on the market for the sixth time in a millennium
Penny Churchill looks at Riseborough Hall, a great house, rich with fascinating history and beautifully apportioned, which burnt to the ground but rose again.
The curious world of the penny bun mushroom
Blessed with a vastly superior taste, penny buns are the champions of champignons and the perfect accompaniment to maggots
Mama, oooh... it's the Country Life Quiz of the Day
Friday's quiz has a little bit of Queen, a little bit of Hitchcock and a whole lot of personality.
What sort of fruit is a McIntosh? The Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 4, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Thursday's Quiz of the Day.
The hottest summer, the fastest car, and (gulp) the start of spider season: Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 3, 2025
A 15-bedroom house, the royal residences you've never heard of, and much more besides in the Country Life Quiz of the Day.
Can you name this musical? Find out in Country Life's Quiz of the Day, September 2, 2025
Tuesday's quiz asks about puffin-mating traditions, mysterious fruit and Nicole Kidman's filmography.
Prime Ministers, geography, Jaws and barely inhabited islands. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day
September 1's quiz gets to grips with many great geographical questions. And shark identification.
Marilyn, maraschino cherries and classic movie musicals await you in Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 29, 2025
Friday's quiz puts your cocktail knowledge to the test.
Deep lakes, tall peaks and Flemish portraiture. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day
August 28's quiz gets to grips with geography, art, film and also cats.
Who you gonna call to tell them about Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 27, 2025
Wednesday's quiz is out of this world, but also of this world.