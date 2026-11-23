‘London's bridges are being sold down the river,’ Juliet Samuel proclaimed in The Times last month, calling out the City Bridge Foundation — a medieval-era body with an endowment of £1.5 billion — for failing to use this vast sum to repair bridges such as Waterloo, Albert and Hammersmith. Waterloo could close in four years without repairs, Albert closed to vehicles in April and Hammersmith has been closed to vehicles for nearly eight years: firm evidence that our mostly Victorian structures are ill equipped to handle modern traffic.

The City Bridge Foundation, according to The Times, is donating its wealth instead to ‘leftist causes’, at the behest of its sole trustee, the City of London Corporation. It is a story designed to cause a ruckus, yet few linger on how unremarkable this phenomenon actually is. Not that of redirecting funds away from the missions one is meant to address — that’s a different column — but that of faulty bridges, which is equally concerning.

Across the UK, hundreds of bridges are listed as ‘substandard’. This means, in short, that they cannot carry a 44-ton lorry, the heaviest vehicle currently permitted on the road, as used by supermarket chains and general haulage companies, thus restricting deliveries and provisions in large parts of rural Britain. In many cases, cracks are showing and foundations have been eroded. There are 222 substandard bridges in Devon, 128 in Somerset and 93 in Northumberland, according to 2023 figures.

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Attempts to fix these have been slow due not only to budgetary constraints, but to issues arising from complex land ownership. The public rights-of-way network spans more than 140,000 miles of historic paths, many sitting along working farms and estates. This means thousands of rural bridges serve both public and private access and the cost of any work required may need to be split between landowners and the council. Many will kick the can downstream: repairs to the Marsh Head horse-bridge in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, stalled for two years as the council and the Environment Agency argued about who ought to pay. To date, it remains shut.

There is another catch. The state of many substandard bridges is not as deleterious as it may seem. Dozens of those in Devon include historic granite bridges in Dartmoor, designed for human crossings. These were never meant to be in play for the six-axle lorry, yet they are discussed in much the same way as larger structures that ought to be. To fix our bridges, undoubtedly a top logistical priority if not a political one, category errors and bureaucratic grey areas must first be addressed. Otherwise, we may as well all fall down.

This feature originally appeared in the November 18, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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