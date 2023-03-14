Holland Green

Website www.hollandgreen.co.uk Address 91 Wimpole Street, Marylebone, London W1G 0EF And Masters Court, Church Road, Thame, Oxfordshire OX9 3FA Social









The Practice and Our Ethos

HollandGreen is an award-winning, multidisciplinary design studio of architects, interior designers, landscape designers and project managers. We craft homes and gardens of distinction across London, Oxfordshire, the Cotswolds and the South East.

With a reputation for timeless quality, discretion, and unrivalled project management, we serve our clients across the whole design and build journey, delivering private homes and investment portfolios ranging from country houses and rural estates to urban townhouses and apartments, villas, spas, equestrian centres and luxury garages.

Our breadth of expertise combining architecture, interior design, landscape design and project management, results in an elegant turn-key service making us unique in what we do.

Ethical design and the creation of buildings to be enjoyed today – and by future generations – is very important to us. We are committed to meeting the RIBA 2030 Sustainable Outcomes initiative delivering projects that vastly reduce energy consumption and are ‘zero carbon’. We also support the UK charity Woodland Heritage on tree planting and forestry education.

Our Design Specialisations

We deliver thoughtfully-considered and innovative architecture, interior design and landscape design. Not constrained to solely one style, we create a bespoke response to our clients’ individual needs whilst considering, and being respectful of, the property’s setting.

Our specialisations include imaginative updates and extensions to existing homes, the reinvention of listed and period houses through sympathetic renovations with carefully integrated contemporary additions, and landmark award-winning contemporary new builds.

Our Service

Our guiding principle is to ensure the early stages of a commission receive the time and focus needed to uncover a design vision which is unique to each of our clients.

Investing this time at the beginning – learning how our clients live, interact, how they move through the spaces and establishing what’s really important to them – this sets each project up for success and pays dividends when it comes to beautifully bespoke designs, project milestones met and budget accuracy.

Since founding the architectural practice in 2010, we have grown to include interior designers and landscape designers alongside our architects, either working on unique projects or in parallel together, and all supported by dedicated project managers.

Our approach is driven by a shared passion to consider the house and garden together from the very beginning – from the first discussions with our clients, we discover the kernel of a design concept which then goes on to inform how the spaces will work, flow and feel. It’s for this reason we have forged a reputation as the multidisciplinary residential Practice.

We have seen how our clients appreciate having one dedicated partner across their projects rather than facing the challenges that come with juggling multiple teams. As well as the benefits from a creative and integration perspective, this saves time, and administration, and gives our clients peace of mind and increased clarity.

Our Practice is at the forefront of interactive, 3D and VR immersive design. Our virtual collaboration platform and online whiteboards enable brainstorming and sketching with our international clients as if we are side-by-side, and our 3D models mean our clients can ‘walk’ around their homes and gardens, making changes to the designs to have full peace of mind before any building works start.