Sophia Money-Coutts: A snob's guide to supermarkets and what to do when there's no Waitrose

Uh oh. Trouble in the Home Counties. The Haslemere branch of Waitrose is temporarily closed for refurbishment, not expected to open again until early March, and it’s causing immense distress in the area. No Waitrose? But how can anyone eat? Where else can locals buy Nocellara olives and Isle of Wight tomatoes? True, they can still get online deliveries, but it’s not quite as joyful as an actual trip to Waitrose, is it?

Go to a Waitrose and you can meander up and down the aisles at will, filling your trolley with posh tuna, cavolo nero and those nice shortbread biscuits. You know, all the essentials. Order online and you risk getting the bruised avocados and broken Burford eggs. Of course there are other supermarkets available, but one hardly wants to be seen shopping in them. Still, for the time being, Haslemere locals may have to look elsewhere, so here’s our guide to the other options:

Sainsbury’s Perfectly decent but everyone knows it's a step or two down from Waitrose. Remember to take your Waitrose bags for life, so everyone else there knows this is only a temporary situation and you’re a cut above them

Oh yes, we send the cook there sometimes. Useful for shoot lunches, and loo roll Asda Don’t be silly