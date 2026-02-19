Forget the sex, the real talking point of 'Wuthering Heights' is Margot Robbie's vintage brooches

Much has been said about well, everything, in Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Wuthering Heights including the wardrobe choices (including Jacob Elordi's earring) for Margot Robbie's Cathy. In one scene, she appears in a Milchmädchen-inspired dress — a cellophane-like confection tied with a bow and a high-shine red latex-like skirt to match a high-shine red rubberised floor.

The real talking point, however, is surely the array of vintage brooches — many archival Chanel — sewn across her costumes and into her hair.

The word 'brooch' comes from the old French word ‘broche’, meaning ‘long needle’ — but the jewellery dates back to the Bronze Age, with the earliest examples thought to be from 3,000 BC. Now, they are becoming a high-profile feature of contemporary fashion, bolstered by a shift away from ultra-minimalism to something more expressive, and proving a low-commitment way to stamp your personal aesthetic onto an outfit.

Our top tips for brooch styling Take your cue from Coco Chanel and fasten it to the front of your hat

Keen on your cardigan? Update the buttons by attaching brooches where the fastenings meet

If you want to try styling a silk scarf around your waist (another fast-rising trend), consider fastening it with a brooch

Make the most of what's left of turtleneck weather by attaching a brooch to the rolls of fabric at the neck

Do away with a bracelet and use your shirt cuff as a canvas

Why stop at one? A showering of brooches — mixed, matched and masterfully curated — across the chest or down the torso looks artistic and rather whimsical

Or, keep it classic and pin a brooch to your blazer or coat lapel

‘There has been a big rise in interest in vintage brooches over the past year,’ says jewellery specialist Susannah Lovis, ‘from both men and women wanting to add a unique touch to their wardrobes.’

The advantages of vintage or antique pieces are ample: most are rare, handmade and have a rich history. Some are encrusted with gemstones and their aged aesthetic means even the ornate resist looking ostentatious. What is new, however, is their placement. Margot required seven metres of hair pieces to achieve her looks, but a brooch can easily find a home atop an ordinary bun or fastened to a clip or band.

The more delicate styles can be pinned onto the collar or cuffs of a shirt and larger ones could fix a silk scarf à la mode around the waist, or a woollen one draped over the shoulder. A turtleneck offers a neat pedestal for pinning, as do button-down jackets or knitwear.

Hats are no stranger to the brooch, either. Designs can add whimsy to the side of a fedora or be positioned directly on the front, as Coco Chanel so eloquently demonstrated.

Margot's Cathy sports a myriad oversized, bejewelled crosses — worn as brooches — throughout the film. They were inspired by Chanel's designs from the 1950s, as well as Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2017 collection. The majority of the film's jewellery came from Chanel's vintage fine jewellery archives. (Image credit: Alamy)

The icing on the cake? Vintage and antique brooches don’t attract VAT, Susannah notes, ‘so there is a slight financial incentive, as well as more choice’.

Pin up, chuck.

Where to buy

1stDibs has an extensive range spanning pieces from the Edwardian era, to Christian Dior. You can filter your search by decade, though trawling through them all is thoroughly enjoyable

Some incredible Cartier and 90s Chanel treasures regularly come up for auction at Sotheby's

Head to Pragnell for all things Edwardian and Victorian

Farfetch boasts a good pre-owned section, but you need to use the search term ‘pre-owned brooch’

Don't forget to visit Susannah Lovis, who has specialised in vintage jewellery and watches for more than 25 years

This feature originally appeared in the February 18, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe