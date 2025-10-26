20 breathtaking country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

From the moment you pull on to the long driveway, Ebberly House is evidently a very special home indeed, with 250 acres of land and a pair of cottages as well as the delightful main house.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The sweeping staircase alone was enough to sell us on the Old Manse in Guilsborough, but the rest of the house is wonderful too — as is the location in one of the villages which has earned this part of the world the 'Notswolds' moniker.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Savills)

As close as you'll get to a true country house inside the M25; Savills call this PArsons Green gem 'one of the finest homes in south-west London', and we're inclined to agree. Though of course, at this price point, you'd expect no less.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This elegant Georgian home was turned in to offices in the last century — and we only wish the Country Life offices were this nice. Could you be the buyer to turn it back into a home?

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A fine Grade II*-listed Georgian village house with tennis court, swimming pool, outbuildings and potential for so much more.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

For sale via — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Enton Mill is a fascinating example of an attached Grade II listed former mill dating back to the 17th century.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

Superb former vicarage with original chapel. Beautifully situated with stunning gardens and woodland spinney, swimming pool and tennis court.

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: eXp)

A grand Edwardian manor on four acres near North Cornwall beaches, with turret, marble floors, sweeping staircase and a loft apartment

For sale via eXp UK — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Fox Grant)

A fabulous country and equestrian home situated in the Nadder Valley, enjoying breathtaking panoramic views and excellent outriding. No onward chain.

For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

Georgian former vicarage with gardens and garage in the heart of Easingwold, a popular market town.

For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Terra Cotta)

A spacious and very well presented 4-5 bed detached family home with a large garden to include a studio in a quiet private road.

For sale via Terra Cotta — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Sandersons)

Five-bedroom period farmhouse with original features, set within approximately 4.5 acres in a secluded setting.

For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Stags)

Grade II Listed farmhouse in over three acres with annexe and outbuildings. Sitting in the East Devon AONB, with countryside and scenic views.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: JR Hopper)

Detached period residence with adjoining two-bed barn conversion & annexe. Generous grounds with lawn and patios in almost an acre.

For sale via JR Hopper — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Bennett Samways)

An exceptional four-bedroom link-detached farmhouse with landscaped gardens and panoramic views.

For sale via Bennet Samways — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Bentons)

A detached home with four double bedrooms on a fabulous plot, benefiting from a large frontage with sweeping in and out driveway.

For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Webbers)

A beautiful Grade II cottage with income producing separate annex, acreage of gardens and woodland, plus a natural pool with views.

For sale via Webbers — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Charles Wycherley)

A smartly decorated home in Wallands with loft and rear extensions, offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three receptions, garden and parking.

For sale via Charles Wycherley — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Winkworth)

This four-bed cottage sits in a plot of a ¼ acre and is a great option for a long term home with an outside office and workshop.

For sale via Winkworth — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: DOMVS)

A four-bedroom, 16th-century farmhouse, built from Portland stone, with generously high ceilings, a walled garden, and two garages.

For sale via DOMVS — see more details and pictures.