20 breathtaking country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the finest houses to come to market via Country Life in the past week.
Devon — £6.95 million
From the moment you pull on to the long driveway, Ebberly House is evidently a very special home indeed, with 250 acres of land and a pair of cottages as well as the delightful main house.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Northamptonshire — £1.1 million
The sweeping staircase alone was enough to sell us on the Old Manse in Guilsborough, but the rest of the house is wonderful too — as is the location in one of the villages which has earned this part of the world the 'Notswolds' moniker.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
London — £25 million
As close as you'll get to a true country house inside the M25; Savills call this PArsons Green gem 'one of the finest homes in south-west London', and we're inclined to agree. Though of course, at this price point, you'd expect no less.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire — £4.5 million
This elegant Georgian home was turned in to offices in the last century — and we only wish the Country Life offices were this nice. Could you be the buyer to turn it back into a home?
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Dorset — £2.85 million
A fine Grade II*-listed Georgian village house with tennis court, swimming pool, outbuildings and potential for so much more.
For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.
Surrey — £2,500,000
Enton Mill is a fascinating example of an attached Grade II listed former mill dating back to the 17th century.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £2,250,000
Superb former vicarage with original chapel. Beautifully situated with stunning gardens and woodland spinney, swimming pool and tennis court.
For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £2,000,000
A grand Edwardian manor on four acres near North Cornwall beaches, with turret, marble floors, sweeping staircase and a loft apartment
For sale via eXp UK — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £1,950,000
A fabulous country and equestrian home situated in the Nadder Valley, enjoying breathtaking panoramic views and excellent outriding. No onward chain.
For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.
Yorkshire — £1,500,000
Georgian former vicarage with gardens and garage in the heart of Easingwold, a popular market town.
For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.
Surrey — £1,350,000
A spacious and very well presented 4-5 bed detached family home with a large garden to include a studio in a quiet private road.
For sale via Terra Cotta — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £1,250,000
Five-bedroom period farmhouse with original features, set within approximately 4.5 acres in a secluded setting.
For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £1,200,000
Grade II Listed farmhouse in over three acres with annexe and outbuildings. Sitting in the East Devon AONB, with countryside and scenic views.
For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.
North Yorkshire — £900,000
Detached period residence with adjoining two-bed barn conversion & annexe. Generous grounds with lawn and patios in almost an acre.
For sale via JR Hopper — see more details and pictures.
Derbyshire — £870,000
An exceptional four-bedroom link-detached farmhouse with landscaped gardens and panoramic views.
For sale via Bennet Samways — see more details and pictures.
Leicestershire — £830,000
A detached home with four double bedrooms on a fabulous plot, benefiting from a large frontage with sweeping in and out driveway.
For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £800,000
A beautiful Grade II cottage with income producing separate annex, acreage of gardens and woodland, plus a natural pool with views.
For sale via Webbers — see more details and pictures.
East Sussex — £789,950
A smartly decorated home in Wallands with loft and rear extensions, offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three receptions, garden and parking.
For sale via Charles Wycherley — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £740,000
This four-bed cottage sits in a plot of a ¼ acre and is a great option for a long term home with an outside office and workshop.
For sale via Winkworth — see more details and pictures.
Dorset — £685,000
A four-bedroom, 16th-century farmhouse, built from Portland stone, with generously high ceilings, a walled garden, and two garages.
For sale via DOMVS — see more details and pictures.
