20 breathtaking country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest houses to come to market via Country Life in the past week.

Property for Sale
(Image credit: Knight Frank)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features

Devon — £6.95 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

From the moment you pull on to the long driveway, Ebberly House is evidently a very special home indeed, with 250 acres of land and a pair of cottages as well as the delightful main house.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Northamptonshire — £1.1 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The sweeping staircase alone was enough to sell us on the Old Manse in Guilsborough, but the rest of the house is wonderful too — as is the location in one of the villages which has earned this part of the world the 'Notswolds' moniker.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

London — £25 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

As close as you'll get to a true country house inside the M25; Savills call this PArsons Green gem 'one of the finest homes in south-west London', and we're inclined to agree. Though of course, at this price point, you'd expect no less.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Wiltshire — £4.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This elegant Georgian home was turned in to offices in the last century — and we only wish the Country Life offices were this nice. Could you be the buyer to turn it back into a home?

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Dorset — £2.85 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A fine Grade II*-listed Georgian village house with tennis court, swimming pool, outbuildings and potential for so much more.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

Surrey — £2,500,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Enton Mill is a fascinating example of an attached Grade II listed former mill dating back to the 17th century.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Kent — £2,250,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

Superb former vicarage with original chapel. Beautifully situated with stunning gardens and woodland spinney, swimming pool and tennis court.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker)

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.

Cornwall — £2,000,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: eXp)

A grand Edwardian manor on four acres near North Cornwall beaches, with turret, marble floors, sweeping staircase and a loft apartment

For sale via eXp UK — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £1,950,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Fox Grant)

A fabulous country and equestrian home situated in the Nadder Valley, enjoying breathtaking panoramic views and excellent outriding. No onward chain.

For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.

Yorkshire — £1,500,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

Georgian former vicarage with gardens and garage in the heart of Easingwold, a popular market town.

For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.

Surrey — £1,350,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Terra Cotta)

A spacious and very well presented 4-5 bed detached family home with a large garden to include a studio in a quiet private road.

For sale via Terra Cotta — see more details and pictures.

Kent — £1,250,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Sandersons)

Five-bedroom period farmhouse with original features, set within approximately 4.5 acres in a secluded setting.

For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.

Devon — £1,200,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Stags)

Grade II Listed farmhouse in over three acres with annexe and outbuildings. Sitting in the East Devon AONB, with countryside and scenic views.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

North Yorkshire — £900,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: JR Hopper)

Detached period residence with adjoining two-bed barn conversion & annexe. Generous grounds with lawn and patios in almost an acre.

For sale via JR Hopper — see more details and pictures.

Derbyshire — £870,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Bennett Samways)

An exceptional four-bedroom link-detached farmhouse with landscaped gardens and panoramic views.

For sale via Bennet Samways — see more details and pictures.

Leicestershire — £830,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Bentons)

A detached home with four double bedrooms on a fabulous plot, benefiting from a large frontage with sweeping in and out driveway.

For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.

Devon — £800,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Webbers)

A beautiful Grade II cottage with income producing separate annex, acreage of gardens and woodland, plus a natural pool with views.

For sale via Webbers — see more details and pictures.

East Sussex — £789,950

Charles Wycherley

(Image credit: Charles Wycherley)

A smartly decorated home in Wallands with loft and rear extensions, offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three receptions, garden and parking.

For sale via Charles Wycherley — see more details and pictures.

Hampshire — £740,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Winkworth)

This four-bed cottage sits in a plot of a ¼ acre and is a great option for a long term home with an outside office and workshop.

For sale via Winkworth — see more details and pictures.

Dorset — £685,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: DOMVS)

A four-bedroom, 16th-century farmhouse, built from Portland stone, with generously high ceilings, a walled garden, and two garages.

For sale via DOMVS — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

