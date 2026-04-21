Where to eat the best risotto alla Milanese in the city where it was created, you ask? An insider’s guide to Milan, for Salone del Mobile and beyond

For too long, Milan has not been the destination of choice for travellers to Italy, overlooked in favour of the more obviously beautiful cities of Venice, Florence and Rome.

Until now.

Thanks to a flurry of cool new openings, plus the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, which enjoyed record-breaking digital engagement, and viral fashion and design weeks, Milan is firmly on the map. In fact, those in the know will confirm that Milan is the most exciting city in Europe right now.

It is a city that gradually reveals its beauty. You might catch a glimpse of a secret garden behind the heavy wooden doors of a residential building as they swing open, or stumble upon a restaurant’s spectacular tree-lined terrace that you’d never know was there until you set foot inside. But once you start to look for it, you’ll soon find that Milan is the epitome of understated elegance — much like its residents.

Situated in the northern region of Lombardy, Milan is within easy reach of alpine regions for skiing and hiking, and the Lakes for al fresco lunches. The beaches of Liguria and the rolling hills of Piedmontese wine country are also a short drive away. Combine its strategic position with the city’s surplus of excellent restaurants, shops and museums, and you’ll quickly understand why flocks of expats are relocating to it.

With the annual Salone del Mobile Design Week starting today (April 21), I’m sharing a handful of my favourite places across the city I call home, together with some help from friends who love it as much as I do.