Country Life January 14, 2026

Artificial sweeteners

Do the benefits of generative artificial intelligence outweigh the social and environmental costs, asks Emma Hughes

Going, going… gone?

Extinction elevated it to near-mythical status, but there are hopes it will if not fly again, than at least walk. Emma Hughes delves into the past, and the possible future, of the dodo

A genius of the first class

Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire has long split opinion. Charles Saumarez Smith reassesses Sir John Vanbrugh’s grand creation

Blenheim, the only non-royal or ecclesiastical building in Britain to officially be designated a palace, features in Country Life this week. (Image credit: Future)

The legacy

H. M. Bateman was an inventive cartoonist who cocked a snook at convention, finds Kate Green

Winging it

The little owl is aptly named, standing barely 9in tall, but this miniature marvel can be a feisty character, reveals Mark Cocker

Yes, it IS a big mushroom. But it's also a really tiny owl. (Image credit: Future)

Easel come, easel go

Have brush, will travel. Maev Kennedy goes globe-trotting to assemble a collection of 10 remarkable artworks reflecting all the corners of the world

Henrietta Billings’s favourite painting

The director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage chooses a fresco and mosaic emitting a golden glow

Country-house treasure

John Goodall studies the peaceful Victorian ancestral portrait watching over Norton Conyers in North Yorkshire

Step change

Sweeping staircases are central to the ups and downs of life in our country houses, reveals Melanie Cable-Alexander

Mary Poppins' bannister-sliding would have come to a sticky end if she'd tried it at Petworth. (Image credit: Future)

The generation game

The spirit of noblesse oblige lives on with the aristocracy’s contribution to rural communities, as Eleanor Doughty discovers

Interiors

Arabella Youens admires a make-over with a Moroccan flavour and Giles Kime brings a touch of glass to broken-plan design

The good stuff

Gold and silver make the perfect match for Amie Elizabeth White

Flowers of the desert

Kirsty Fergusson hails the glorious gardens of Riad Nouria as a new chapter in the long horticultural history of Marrakech, Morocco

Clive Nichols's pictures elevate Kirsty's piece. (Image credit: Future)

Peak performance

Tom Parker Bowles savours tartiflette, an après-ski avalanche of cheese, pancetta and potato

We’ve got beef

Rob Crossan imbibes a cup of Bovril, the famously bovine brew hailed in the war years as ‘British to the backbone’

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino explores the story of our long-standing links with the island of Hawaii, a close relationship that is the subject of a British Museum exhibition