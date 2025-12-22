The policeman turned goat-herder turned beautician, whose goats' milk soap became a sensation

This Christmas, Country Life is raising a glass to the unsung heroes who work all year round to make our seasonal celebrations special. All their stories will be collected together on our Christmas section.

Today, it's the turn of goats' milk soap-maker Nick King and his son Ricky.

When policeman Nick King was diagnosed with low bone density following a car crash, his doctor advised drinking goat’s milk for its high calcium content. ‘I liked it,’ he says, ‘and then I fancied having my own goats.’

He enjoyed the husbandry of goat-keeping, expanded his flock and experimented in his kitchen, first making cheese and then soap. He discovered that the milk was beneficial for skin, high in vitamin A and containing essential fatty acids. ‘It was trial and error to begin with,’ he admits. ‘I burnt the milk, which turned a horrible orange colour.’

He persevered, handing samples to friends and family and eventually getting a licence to sell at farmers’ markets.

The goats' milk soap made by Nick King and his son Ricky. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life / Future)

We meet at his Somerset workshop, where I discover that things have moved on considerably. He and son Ricky are just off the plane from a trade show in Dubai, where the products have been re-packaged in pink and gold, a startling contrast to the wholesome look designed for the domestic market.

Their goat’s-milk soap, lotions and face creams are stocked in pharmacies and farm shops across the West Country and an appearance on Dragons’ Den this year prompted 250,000 visits to the website. ‘We were quite busy for a few weeks,’ notes Mr King with understatement, as well as taking orders from TK Maxx and Superdrug.

Dragon-tamers: Goats' milk soap makers Nick King and his son Ricky saw a huge jump in orders after appearing on the BBC's Dragons' Den. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life / Future)

He no longer keeps goats, sourcing milk instead from Bruton Dairy, where they raise Toggenburg, British Alpine and Saanen goats. But this is still a cottage industry, with Mr King and his sons making everything from scratch in a production area the size of a modest kitchen. Milk is heated and blended with olive and coconut oils and shea butter and poured into a mould depicting a goat suckling her kid: ‘We make the moulds ourselves. We can do 500 bars at a time, then they cure for four weeks.’

Some are plain, some scented with essential oils, such as geranium or lavender. Skin creams contain avocado and sweet almond oil with an emulsifying wax; shampoos, bath soaks and candles have been added to the range. Nothing smells goaty and customers claim benefits for sensitive skin, eczema and psoriasis.

Nick King's Christmas treat: ‘Claiming a quiet corner in front of the log burner with a warm drink and letting the world slow back to a normal pace.’

Visit www.goatsofthegorge.com to find out more; and Country Life readers can use the code COUNTRYLIFE20 to obtain a 20% discount.