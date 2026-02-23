Lonika Chande
Lonika Chande is a London-based interior design studio.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Lonika Chande
Lonika Chande Ltd, First Floor Rear Offices, The Clockhouse, 28 Old Town, London SW4 0LB
Lonika Chande founded her award-winning, London-based interior design studio in 2017. The studio works on residential projects across the UK and abroad.
Lonika is supported by a dedicated and experienced design team who share her attention to detail. For Lonika to maintain a hands-on approach and build meaningful relationships with clients, the team works collaboratively on a small number of projects.
Image 1 of 3