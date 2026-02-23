Lonika Chande Social Links Navigation +44 (0)20 7627 0472 Lonika Chande Ltd, First Floor Rear Offices, The Clockhouse, 28 Old Town, London SW4 0LB

Lonika Chande founded her award-winning, London-based interior design studio in 2017. The studio works on residential projects across the UK and abroad.

(Image credit: Lonika Chande)

Lonika is supported by a dedicated and experienced design team who share her attention to detail. For Lonika to maintain a hands-on approach and build meaningful relationships with clients, the team works collaboratively on a small number of projects.