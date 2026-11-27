As we approach the 12 days of Christmas, so we conclude the 12 days of Bond. The passing of the baton to Robert Pattinson, announced on November 16, set tongues wagging unlike any cultural bombshell since the Barbenheimer phenomenon rescued, well, cinema itself.

The discourse has since turned to future castings: who should play the next Bond villain (Sandra Hüller?), the next Bond girl (Florence Pugh?) and who ought to perform the theme song (my money is on Lana del Rey).

Most of these decisions now lie with Nina Gold, the casting director behind Hamnet and Conclave who, overnight, became the most powerful woman in Hollywood. In the hands of her colleague Steven Knight, the new screenwriter of the franchise, lies the outcome of an altogether more interesting debate: in what shape or form might we expect to meet Bond again after the latest instalment, No Time To Die, left him nowhere to run?

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Since acquiring the brand in 2025, Amazon MGM has wrestled with two choices: either go back in time and focus on Bond’s origin story or set the upcoming film in the here and now, but in a different universe to that inhabited by Daniel Craig.

A solution could be to combine the two: returning Bond to a more formative age (Pattinson, who is 40, could easily pass for 28) and setting the intrigue in our strange and wily times. The Broccoli family, previous custodians of the franchise, did the same with Pierce Brosnan in Goldeneye and Craig in Casino Royale.

Yet there is a catch. Although the advent of artificial intelligence and current geopolitical turmoil may be perfect fodder for a 2026-era Bond dealing with new threats, enemies and forms of espionage, it also runs the risk of making him look messianic.

Bond is at his best when going rogue and putting his interests before King and country; when he acts like a cad, flexes his languages and juggles both women and passports. As experts debate the real-world impact of automated warfare, Knight ought to remember that this is James Bond, not a disaster film. Romance and escapism are required.

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The tech oligarchy, meanwhile, ought not be treated as one homogenous camp the way the Russians were in Bond films of old. For one thing, it is dull. For another, remember who now owns the franchise. Perhaps going back in time is not such a bad idea after all.

The US National Review argued for returning Bond to the Cold War: a time when MI6 could not track him at ‘the push of a button’ and when, to get out of a jam, 007 relied purely on ‘wits’. Good thing Pattinson has these in spades.

This feature originally appeared in the November 25, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.