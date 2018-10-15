HRH Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby

HRH the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby next spring.

The news was released on Monday morning by Kensington Palace via the official Twitter feed in a message reading ‘Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019’

The new baby will be seventh in line to the throne, after the Prince of Wales, Prince William and his three children, and Prince Harry himself.

The news comes just under five months after Prince Harry married the then-Meghan Markle on 19 May, and caps off a wonderful weekend for the Royal Family following the wedding of HRH Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

No further details or reactions from the Royal Family have yet been revealed, but a statement on the official royal website added that ‘their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.’