The edge-of-village Cotswolds house with not one, but two Victorian walled gardens

A striking, edge-of-village house, the beautiful Grade II*-listed Cross Hill House at Adderbury is a fascinating house which sits in almost six acres of formal and informal gardens and grounds, including two Victorian walled gardens.

This Oxfordshire house – just over three miles from Banbury and 18 miles from Oxford – is for sale via Knight Frank at £4.25m.

The house was feature in Country Life on January 14, 1949, being described as as ‘an early double-fronted stone house to which has been applied a three-storeyed Georgian façade, terminating in great solid pilasters’.

Its Historic England listing refers to a large, mid-18th-century house in the mid-Georgian style, probably incorporating earlier features, built of ‘marlstone ashlar’ under a Welsh slate roof and altered in the early 19th century.

In terms both of its village status and the proportions of its principal rooms, this is a big house in every sense, with a total of 9,127sq ft of internal space, including the converted three-bedroom coach house, which is accessible both from its own ground-floor level and from the first floor of the main house.

The accommodation is laid out on three floors and little altered since it was bought by the present owner 50 years ago, is also extremely generous, comprising three large reception rooms. The basement provides another 1,452sq ft of cellars, currently arranged as four rooms.

The sitting room is a particularly delightful space which opens out onto the lawns.

The kitchen is equally striking, a huge area that combines sitting and dining areas in one impressive room. It also has access onto the courtyard and gardens, while adjacent is a utility room and a former butler’s pantry.

Upstairs there is a first-floor study, four bedroom suites, three further bedrooms and two family bathrooms – the whole lit to the front by rows of full-height south-facing sash windows.

The house stands in almost six acres of formal and informal gardens and grounds, including two Victorian walled gardens.

