The seven best-kept secrets in the UK property market

Planning to up sticks and head for a rural idyll? If the hype and high price tags of headline-grabbing hotspots are making your eyes water, it may be time to look a little further down the road.

Across the countryside, there are towns and villages just outside the spotlight that offer history, character, beauty, and community spirit in spades — and at more affordable price points.

‘It’s no secret that the last few years have presented affordability challenges for country buyers, with high interest rates, higher loan to value mortgages, and an increased cost of living encouraging buyers to look beyond the well-known names in search of better value,’ explains Guy Robinson, head of Residential at estate agency Strutt & Parker.

‘There are hidden gems to be found by buyers brave enough to extend their search by expanding their radius that few miles extra to see what else is on offer without feeling they’ve compromised on the “dream” location.’

So, where to look? Well, thankfully for Country Life readers, Strutt & Parker has given a helping hand and identified seven under-the-radar gems that offer more affordable house prices than nearby hotspots.

1) Langport, Somerset

Top 10% average house price: £525,604; average house price: £262,654

Down the road from: Bruton, Somerset

Top 10% average house price: £801,550; average house price: £313,635

Bruton has firmly established itself as a fashionable playground for the rich and famous. Home to art gallery Hauser & Wirth and close to country-house hotel The Newt, it has inevitably drawn comparisons with Notting Hill in London and the Cotswolds.

For a more low-key alternative, try Langport on for size. This small historic market town is packed with period properties. And it has a strong creative streak, with antique shops such as the Vintage Quarter, interiors stores, and art galleries, according to Sarah Brown, director at the National Country House Department in Strutt & Parker.

‘White Chapel is a former chapel that’s been converted by a family into an impressive exhibition space, hosting regular shows and events that feel more ambitious than you might expect for a town of this size,’ she explains.

‘There’s a whole host of independents here, including The Bridge Bakery — a destination in its own right — and Kitchen at the Wharf.’

Nestled in the Somerset Levels, Langport has a bucolic setting to boot. The River Parrett winds through the town and acts as a magnet for walkers, cyclists, paddleboarders, kayakers, and the like.

2) Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire

Top 10% average house price: £628,510; average house price: £338,663

Down the road from: Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

Top 10% average house price: £742,302; average house price: £353,365

If you want to dip a toe into the Cotswolds rather than live at its epicentre, Shipston-on-Stour could be just the ticket.

The Warwickshire market town has a more down-to-earth charm than nearby Chipping Norton, which forms part of the Cotswolds’ so-called ‘golden triangle’.

The heart of Shipston-on-Stour boasts handsome architecture and a vibrant line-up of businesses. Among them is The Bower House, a restaurant with rooms, described as ‘a fine and dandy establishment’ by restaurant critic and Telegraph columnist, William Sitwell .

Recent openings include Bastardo’s Trattoria — sister restaurant to Michelin-starred The Royal Oak in Whatcote, Richardson-Hill’s butchers, ‘which punches hard in butchery circles’, and an art gallery, says Sharon Barnard, of Stacks Property Search.

There’s a lively community scene too. Look no further than the music festival Shipston Proms, which is capped off with a Last Night of the Proms-esque event.

‘While Shipston-on-Stour is only 10 miles from Daylesford, the little market town and its local community couldn’t be less Daylesford. Shipston is all about quality without the flounce. It has a quirkiness and a curiosity that’s extremely appealing,’ Barnard adds.

3) Romsey, Hampshire

Top 10% average house price: £817,197; average house price: £368,400

Down the road from: Stockbridge, Hampshire

Top 10% average house price: £1,016,852; average house price: £518,987

Stockbridge in Hampshire’s Test Valley is a perennially popular place to live, renowned for its chalk stream fishing and picture-perfect high street.

For a more affordable slice of the Test Valley, consider the slightly larger market town of Romsey instead.

The historical town centre is anchored by Romsey Abbey, which dates back to 907AD. Independent shops loved by locals include Fig & Fox, The Consortium, and Kit & Caboodle, while coffee spots such as Josie’s and Cork & Bean are popular family hangouts, according to Lindsay Johnn, head of sales at Strutt & Parker Winchester.

Romsey also has the essentials covered, with a hospital, a train station and — naturally — a Waitrose.

There’s no shortage of events either, with Beggars Fair, Romsey Festival and the traditional Romsey Show all drawing crowds

‘Romsey offers something different that attracts a younger buyer than the average Stockbridge buyer — its connectivity and accessibility make it a popular place for young families leaving London, who still want the comforts of living in a more ‘urban’ town,’ explains Johnn.

‘The New Forest National Park is practically on the doorstep for wonderful family stomps, and with the coast close by, for those who enjoy spending time on the Solent, Romsey is a brilliant option.’

4) Redbourn, Hertfordshire

Top 10% average house price: £1,136,234; average house price: £554,928

Down the road from: St Albans, Hertfordshire

Top 10% average house price: £1,451,550; average house price: £574,451

The commuter hotspot of St Albans is a regular star performer in rankings of best places to live.

Yet just five miles away, Redbourn offers a quintessential village lifestyle with speedy links to London and more affordable bricks and mortar. It has even caught the eye of Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer who, according to local property firm Ashtons , described it as ‘quite possibly one of the cutest villages I’ve ever seen’.

Redbourn is known for its community vibe. Its high street is a natural hub. And the Common, which sits in the middle of the village, hosts everything from Fete Du Velo and Redbourn Rocks, to Redbourn Classics Motor Show and fireworks. It also has a strong cricket heritage: it's thought that the sport was first played on the Common in 1666 — and Redbourn Cricket Club was later founded in 1823.

‘Redbourn is a really good alternative to hotspots in the area, such as St Albans and Harpenden, and suits those buyers who are a bit more pushed when it comes to budget,’ says James Shaw, director of buying agency Prime Purchase.

‘In this part of the world, you really notice the ripple effect as it spreads out from the London boroughs. You can start to see better value and essentially get the same lifestyle in Redbourn as more expensive parts of the county, although it perhaps doesn’t have the same cache in terms of address.’

5) Framlingham, Suffolk

Top 10% average house price: £745,003; average house price: £323,358

Down the road from: Woodbridge, Suffolk

Top 10% average house price: £847,521; average house price: £355,897

In Suffolk, Woodbridge has built a reputation as one of the county’s best towns for families, according to Sophia Fuller, head of residential for Strutt & Parker Suffolk.

To get more bang for your buck though, try the smaller town of Framlingham — perhaps best known these days as the place where singer Ed Sheeran grew up.

In Fuller’s view, while Sheeran ‘may have nudged it into wider view’, Framlingham’s appeal lies more in its enduring qualities: a proper market town centre, a good food culture, excellent state and private schooling — Framlingham College and Thomas Mills High School respectively — and a strong community feel.

The town’s unmissable landmark is the 12th century Framlingham Castle, which is said to have inspired Sheeran’s song, Castle on the Hill. And beyond it is Framlingham Mere Nature Reserve, a ‘must’ if you enjoy nature and the great outdoors.

Fuller says: ‘Gathered around its castle and comfortably walkable, Framlingham offers well-lived-in period houses and a lifestyle that mirrors Woodbridge closely, without the same pressure on prices.’

6) Nantwich, Cheshire

Top 10% average house price: £657,278; average house price: £260,240

Down the road from: Tarporley, Cheshire

Top 10% average house price: £889,659; average house price: £327,801

Tarporley has cemented itself as one of Cheshire’s most sought-after villages — with house prices to match.

But around 10 miles south, Nantwich offers better value and bucketloads of history too. The town is believed to have one of the highest concentrations of listed buildings in England, according to Nantwich Town Council . Its Tudor and Georgian architecture are a particular feature.

Nantwich also has a year-round calendar of events, ranging from Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival, to The Nantwich Show.

‘There’s a growing café culture here and distinctive features such as the outdoor brine pool, which is believed to be the only inland example in the country,’ says Susanna David, associate director at Strutt & Parker Cheshire & North Wales.

‘While it lacks independent schools, the strength of its state options and the presence of Reaseheath Agricultural College attract families from far and wide.’

Nantwich’s fast connections to the likes of London, Liverpool, and Manchester, makes the town a go-to for commuters, adds David.

7) St Boswells, Scottish Borders

Top 10% average house price: £809,999; average house price: £289,703

Down the road from: Melrose, Scottish Borders

Top 10% average house price: £1,306,667; average house price: £393,173

If you’re house hunting in the Scottish Borders, don’t overlook the village of St Boswells — just five miles from the well-heeled town of Melrose.

Why? The Main Street Trading Company — part café, deli, bookshop and homewares store — is ‘a big part’ of what puts St Boswells on the map, according to Annabel Blackett, associate director in Strutt & Parker’s National Country House Department.

‘It’s somewhere that people travel for and then stay a while — it’s hard to just “pop in” as there’s so much on offer,’ explains Blackett.

‘Its programme of events is unusually strong for a village of this size, with a monthly book club and author talks that have previously included Margaret Atwood and Maggie O’Farrell.’

It’s not the only award-winning destination in St Boswells: the Buccleuch Arms has also scooped up accolades.

There’s plenty to get stuck into in and around St Boswells. ‘The village has active tennis, golf, and cricket clubs — the latter with a growing junior section and a regular stream of events, including quizzes and socials,’ explains Blackett. ‘The River Tweed is also nearby and a huge draw for salmon fishing.’

Furthermore, the village’s position, between Melrose, Kelso and the wider Scottish Borders towns, gives it a practical edge, while the A68 keeps Edinburgh within reach, according to Jamie McNeill, director of buying agency Fyndd.

House price data: analysis by Strutt & Parker using Dataloft and Land Registry data.