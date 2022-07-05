A picture-perfect 16th century farmhouse in the Surrey Hills AONB with irresistibly romantic gardens

Country houses don't come much more idyllic than Rookery Farm, near Dorking in Surrey.

With its postcard-worthy wisteria-clad Queen Ann façade, 16th century origins and five acres of charming country gardens, Rookery Farm — currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £3.95 million — is an irresistible property with a lot on offer.

Located within the Surrey Hills, the seven-bed house is first approached via an electric gate which leads into a courtyard providing ample parking spaces and houses a number of barns, including two garages, garden and wood storage, a workshop and stabling.

There is also a wonderful one-bed barn conversion which could be used as a home office or as a useful annexe for guests, with a kitchen/dining area and office space.

Rookery Farm is set over four floors, amounting to just over 4,200sq ft of beautifully presented interiors which balance period features with tasteful modern fittings. On the ground floor, a glass staircase juts through the centre of the kitchen, whilst the dining room hosts a large inglenook fireplace and exposed beams.

There are also two cellars — one housing the boiler, and the other which would make an excellent wine cellar.

Four of the seven bedrooms are located on the first floor — including the spacious master suite, with its large dressing room which could double as an extra bedroom if needed. The remaining three bedrooms (one with a dressing room) and shared bathroom can be found on the second floor.

The five acres of gardens are certainly not to be overlooked, from the tennis courts and paddocks, the wild flower orchard, formal lawns and large vegetable garden, to the pond and rotating summer house.

The outdoor space provides the most idyllic setting and frames this stunning property in the way it deserves.

Westcott: What you need to know

Location: In the Surry Hills AONB, just 1.5 miles from Dorking where there are a number of rail stations providing links to London, Guildford and the south coast.

Atmosphere: The thriving village has strong community ties at its core with a local village church, pubs, shops, a school and a nearby doctor’s surgery.

Things to do: Explore The Surrey Hills AONB and its many iconic sites, from The Devil’s Punch Bowl to Box Hill; or take a trip into neighbouring Dorking for its excellent shopping, restaurants and recreational amenities.

Schools: Surrey Hills All Saints Primary School, Powell Corderoy Primary School and The Priory C of E Voluntary Aided School are all situated within the local area. For secondary there is The Ashcombe School in Dorking.

