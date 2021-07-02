An impressive Arts and Crafts style house on the outskirts of Winchester, designed by Harry Inigo Triggs

It's not often that gardens are given the same level of design and attention as a house, but that is certainly the case with Sparsholt Manor, which boasts a garden with unique water features, a pergola draped in Wisteria, a summer house in the same style as the architects own and herbaceous plants inspired by Gertrude Jekyll.

Standing in all its Arts and Crafts glory is Sparsholt Manor — a handsome house that was designed and built by the English country house architect Harry Inigo Triggs — a specialist in not only country houses, but formal gardens, too. The sprawling property is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £5.75 million.

Triggs (whose work and books heavily influenced the Italian inspired Arts and Crafts style of housing in the UK during the period) formed a partnership with William Frederick Unsworth (the designer behind the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon, prior to it’s demise in a fire).

Together the duo were responsible for the creation of a number of impressive properties around the counties of Hampshire, Surrey and Sussex.

Sparsholt Manor was designed and built between 1922-1923 and serves as a wonderful nod to the era in which it was created, enjoying an all-importantly southerly aspect (as was a common feature amongst property designed by the two architects) and a carefully considered garden with original water features.

More recent additions include a swimming pool and tennis court.

The house itself has seven bedrooms that over look the sweeping green hills, and a fair few reception rooms — five, to be exact. Many of the rooms retain period elements, including large stone surround fireplaces, polished oak floors and panelled rooms.

The kitchen/ breakfast room opens up onto a sunny terrace which really elevates the space, helping to create a synergy between internal and external living.

Following on from this, and protected by a stone wall, is an outdoor kitchen.

Further still is a number of outbuildings, including an office and a one bedroom cottage, all of which provide really flexible accommodation and extra space, (which, lets face it, when working from home, we all need).

Sparsholt Manor is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £5.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Sparsholt: What you need to know

Location: Sparsholt is a thriving village located just two miles west of Winchester city centre. The village enjoys good access links, with the closest train station in Winchester offering South Western Railway services. There is also easy access to the M3 and Southampton International Airport.

Atmosphere: The village had a strong local community with its own primary school, church, village shop and post office, a well-regarded pub/restaurant and the popular Lainston House Hotel.

Things to do: The surrounding area is picturesque, with plenty of rolling green countryside to get out in and explore. There is the Royal Winchester Golf Club nearby, fishing on the Test and Itchen Rivers, plus sailing and water activities on the Solent — just a 30 minute drive away. Winchester also has a number of independent shops and restaurants, plus a theatre and cinema.

Schools: Sparsholt C of E Primary school is located within the village and there are numerous excellent options for secondary, including Kings School, Peter Symonds Sixth Form College, Winchester College and St Swithun’s.

See more property for sale in the area.